Rochester Police search for missing 14-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for your help to find missing 14-year-old Brilynn Hunt-Lino. Police say she may be suicidal and may need medical attention.

Brilynn was last seen on Elba Street in Rochester around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger coat and black UGG boots. She has long braided hair with beads and has braces.

If you have any information that can help to find Brilynn, police are asking you to call 911.

DOB: 06/16/2008

Sex: Female

HGT: 5’00”

WGT: 95 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: Black