Rochester Police search for missing 6-week-old who may be in danger

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police need your help finding missing 6-week-old Cartier Webb-Terry. Police say he is believed to be in danger and may need medical attention.

Baby Cartier was last seen Rosalind Street in Rochester on Monday around 10 a.m. Cartier is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Shelenese Webb and may have traveled to Canandaigua.

If you have information that can help to find Cartier, please call 911.