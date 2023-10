ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for help from the public in finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Chloe Rodrigues was last seen on Casmir Street in Rochester at 6 p.m. on Friday. Police believe she may have been heading towards Weaver Street.

Chloe has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a floral shirt, blue jeans, and pink Crocs.