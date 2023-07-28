Rochester police seek help finding missing woman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen Monday.

Lily Rodriguez, 25, was reported missing to Rochester police on Thursday. Police say she was last seen Monday, July 24, at around noon. She was wearing black yoga pants and carrying a white leather backpack. She is approximately 5-foot-5 tall and 160 pounds. She has brown hair with green streaks in the front. She also has her nose pierced on both sides and “ROTTEN” tattooed on her left jawline.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.