Rochester Police seek help in finding missing person

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department Lake Section is investigating the report of a missing person and asks anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

Islyn Moore is 19 years old, 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds. Moore was last seen wearing a gray tank top, gray shorts, a black hooded sweatshirt, pink sneakers, and a black hat with “allergic to you” written on it.

Moore was last seen in the 600-700 block of the Elmwood Avenue area in the city of Rochester.