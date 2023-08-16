Rochester police, U.S. Marshals pursue suspects in gunpoint vehicle robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force this afternoon pursued suspects in a gunpoint vehicle robbery. The suspects got away, but the vehicle was recovered.

Police and marshals spotted the vehicle — which had been stolen Tuesday in a robbery at gunpoint — at about 2:50 p.m., police said. They said the vehicle managed to evade officers who tried to pull it over, and then the suspects abandoned the video and ran off in the area of Flint and Lloyd streets.

Police say they saturated the area but took no suspects in custody. The vehicle was towed to the City Auto Pound to be processed before being released to the owner.