Rochester Prep students raise awareness for autism to mark Autism Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Students at Rochester Prep’s Saint Jacob Campus participated in a walk Thursday morning to raise awareness for Autism Awareness Month.

Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability characterized by difficulties with social interaction, communication and repetitive behaviors.

“We have a lot of different learners who have different needs and so we like to bring awareness to our students even as early as kindergarten,” said Kelly Gardner, the school’s principal. “So that they understand why students are maybe having different accommodations in the classroom or are learning differently and to understand that everybody is an important part of our community.”

The walk began with students passing through a sensory tunnel, which highlighted the different ways people with autism process light, sound, touch and movement.

