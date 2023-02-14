Rochester Pride website launches on Valentine’s Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The website for LGBTQ+ Pride in Rochester has launched. Local group Trillium Health, which runs the website, announced the launch of the website on Valentine’s Day.

You can see the website here. The website includes information about upcoming Pride events, sponsorship opportunities, vendor applications, and volunteering. The website also has information about the 2023 Pride Festival that will be held on July 15.

“Trillium Health is thrilled to partner with the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate Pride again in 2023,” said Andrea DeMeo, president of Trillium Health.

Last year, the Rochester Pride Parade and Pride Festival were the largest in Rochester’s history. Over 140 groups marched in the parade along Park Avenue and over 16,000 people attended the festival at Cobbs Hill Park. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are now available for the 2023 celebration.

The money raised at Pride goes into a restricted fund to support LGBTQ+ Pride events and programming throughout the Rochester area.