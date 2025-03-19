Rochester Pride Parade and festival returns in July

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Pride Parade and Festival will be returning on Saturday, July 19.

The parade will begin at the intersection of South Avenue and Science Parkway, and it will travel north on South Avenue to the festival. The festival will be held in the southern portion of Highland Park immediately following the parade.

In 2024, the parade and festival drew a record 20,000 people – making it the largest Pride celebration in Rochester’s history.

Parade:

Saturday, July 19 at 11 a.m.

The parade route starts at Science Parkway and heads north on South Avenue to the festival site at Highland Park

Free to watch

Register to march here.

Festival:

Saturday, July 19 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The southern portion of Highland Park (also known as Beikirch Park)

Festivalgoers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance here to avoid long lines at the gate

Tickets:

General admission: $5 (includes access to all entertainment, kids’ area, food trucks, beer and wine bar, and vendors)

VIP tent: $50 (includes access to VIP tent and lounge, additional food and bar options, and private bathroom facilities)

Children under 12 are free

Organizers of the Rochester Pride Parade and Festival are now accepting applications for sponsorships, vendors, parade marchers, entertainment, volunteers, and more.

More information and tickets here.