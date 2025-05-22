Rochester Public Library to host cannabis workforce development program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Public Library will be hosting a five-week cannabis workforce development training called “Get Weeding with RPL.”

This training program will teach community members about the legal cannabis market and the process from seed to sale.

Sessions will be on things such as what the legalization of cannabis means for people, working in a dispensary, health and safety in the cannabis industry, your rights at work, seed-to-sale compliance and how to protect yourself from discrimination and harassment.

The dates of the sessions are as follows:

May 31

June 14

June 21

June 28

Each session will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kusler-Cox Auditorium at the Central Library of Rochester. To register for the program, go to the form here and select CWI certificate at Rochester Central Library.