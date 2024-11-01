Rochester Public Market calls for vendors to sign up for Holidays at the Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The holiday season is approaching. The Rochester Public Market is calling for local artists and other vendors to sign up to sell at the annual Holidays at the Market.

The sale features dozens of vendors offering holiday-themed products including fresh-cut trees, wreaths, and specialty foods. There will also be clothing, jewelry, handcrafted goods, and more. It takes place on three Sundays in December and there’s also a special Thursday evening sale.

Vendors can rent a space for $60 for one Sunday or $155 for all three Sundays. The cost to sell during the Thursday night special is $25 and it’s $175 to sell for all three Sundays and Thursday. Vendor applications are first-come, first-served, so the market is encouraging people to apply early.

You can apply online here or in person at the Public Market Office, which is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to vendors, Holidays at the Market features visits from Santa and horse-drawn carriage rides from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Holidays at the Market runs on Sundays Dec. 1, Dec. 8, and Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It runs on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m.