Rochester Public Market kicks off spring and summer events
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Public Market starts its spring and summer season with the return of several events series, and more market vendors to celebrate Rochester’s food, beverage, arts and entertainment.
Upcoming events include:
- Community Garage Sales: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., select Sundays from Sunday, April 16 through Sunday, October 22.
- Food Truck Rodeos: 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesdays, April 26, May 31, June 28, July 26, August 30 and September 27.
- Flower City Days: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., select dates from Sunday, May 14 through Monday, May 29.
- Bands on the Bricks: 6 to 10 p.m., Fridays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, August 4 and 11.
- Gospel Jubilee: 4:30 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 30.
See full special event shedule below: