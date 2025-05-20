Rochester Public Market offering eight straight days of shopping and events

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Looking for something to do over Memorial Day Weekend? The City of Rochester Public Market will have eight straight days of shopping and other events starting Thursday.

Aside from its regular shopping market, they will have three days of “Flower City Days,” which has hundreds of vendors that offer deals on gardening equipment and various succulents, herbs and vegetables.

They will also host “Food Truck Rodeos,” where various food trucks come together on the last Wednesday of the month from April through September.

Here is the full list of the activities along with times:

Thursday, May 22: Regular Market shopping day, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flower City Days at the Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 24: Regular Market shopping day, 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flower City Days at the Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day): Flower City Days at the Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Regular Market shopping day, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 28: Food Truck Rodeo featuring music by The Earthtones, 5 to 9 p.m.

To learn more about the public market, click here.