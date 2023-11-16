ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Public Market will be open the day before Thanksgiving – Wednesday, Nov. 22 – for people looking to shop for local produce for Thanksgiving dinner.

The market will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city says its continuing the market’s 15-year tradition of opening ahead of Thanksgiving so people can shop for affordable and sustainable produce while supporting local businesses. In addition, the Market Token Program makes it easy for both shoppers and vendors to accept customers’ food assistance benefits through SNAP.

You can see the public market schedule and special events here.