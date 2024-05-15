Rochester rallies behind Ukrainian singer’s goal to raise funds for humanitarian aid vehicles

Concert raises money for Ukraine aid efforts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester branch of the Ukrainian National Women’s League hosted a bit of a celebrity Tuesday night.

Ukrainian singer and songwriter Iryna Fedyshyn passed through the city while on her North American tour and gave a concert at the Holiday Inn on State Street. The main goal of that tour is to raise enough money to buy 200 evacuating vehicles to help in humanitarian efforts in Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia.

“We are hoping to raise at least $100,000 for her and we have well exceeded that goal,” said Katya Kowal with the Ukrainian Cultural Center of Rochester.

Fedyshyn already has raised more than $1 million in aid, overall.

