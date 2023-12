ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, Rochester is listed as the second friendliest city in the U.S.

The magazine said one of the Flower City’s greatest assets is its “friendly population.” It also lists its “historical sites, restaurants, and incredible museums.”

It was the only city in New York to make the list.

Greenville, South Carolina was voted the friendliest city.

