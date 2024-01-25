Rochester ranks 10th for cities that pose the highest risk to hearing loss

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is home to the country’s biggest deaf and hard-of-hearing population. But the city might also be home to one of the country’s largest concertation of people at risk of hearing loss.

In a report by Forbes Health, Rochester ranked 10th on a list of cities that pose the greatest risk to hearing loss. The report scored cities on a scale from zero to 100, with 100 being the greatest risk. Rochester scored 80.

Forbes Health looked at how many “noise-producing establishments” each city has. That includes mining, construction, and manufacturing in addition to recreational sports arenas, concerts, and night clubs. Of all the categories, Rochester ranked the highest for concerts (71), followed by transportation and warehouses (69) and movie theaters (50).

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, C.A. ranked the highest on the list, getting an overall score of 100. You can see the report here.