Rochester reaches 80 degrees in the second week of April

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s only the second week of April, and you couldn’t ask for better weather. News10NBC Reporter Patrick Moussignac got out to not only soak up some rays, but talk to people lucky enough to enjoy temperatures that hit the 80-degree mark today.

Restaurants on Park Avenue were full of customers that sat outside to enjoy the warm sun.

For many of these patrons, it was a great day to grab some lunch and do some people-watching as they ate. Almost every outdoor table was occupied, giving warm weather lovers a chance to hang out and relax.

People say although they welcome the warmer temps, they know Rochester is known for it’s unpredictable April weather. There are even those who say Spring has come a bit too fast this year.

“My fear is that we won’t have a prolonged spring like last year,” says Carolyn Mok. “So last year’s Spring lasted for, like, two weeks instead of a month. So it would be nice to have a longer period of time because it’s just gorgeous.”

“I’ve been looking forward to the warm weather,” says Liz Nichols. “I’m a little concerned about how quickly it’s come because usually you don’t see daffodils this early in Rochester.”

Restaurants were not the only ones to benefit from this summer like weather on Thursday. Golf courses were a popular spot too.