Rochester Red Wings countdown to opening day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re just 50 days away from the opening of minor-league baseball here in Rochester!

In their first game at the newly-named “Innovative Field”, the Red Wings will go head to head with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. That game is set for March 31 at 4 p.m.

Last season, Rochester ended with a 67 and 81 record. The Red Wings will be giving out toboggan hats on opening day.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but the promotions schedule will release Friday, February 10.