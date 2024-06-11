Rochester Red Wings kicks off Intentional Walk for charity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings kicked off its Intentional Walk at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The goal is for Red Wings staff or fans to rotate to walk 500 miles for charity in six days.

The money will go to the Wegmans Child Life Program at Golisano Children’s Hospital and the nonprofit RocDog, which trains therapy dogs.

A staff member or fan will walk on a treadmill set at Innovative Field from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day through the final out of the Red Wings home game on Sunday, June 16. You can donate online here.

Last year, the Intentional Walk raised $10,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester, the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester.