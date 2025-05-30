Rochester Red Wings to celebrate women in sports Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Red Wings are hosting a special event Friday night that will honor and celebrate women in sports.
At 4 p.m., this event will kick off with a panel discussion with five women who have made “significant contributions” to the world of sports. The panel will include:
- Naomi Silver: CEO and COO of the Red Wings.
- Maybelle Blair: Former player for All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was formed in World War II to keep baseball going while men served in the war.
- Dr. Khalilah Ali: An educator and social justice advocate.
- Dr. Dana Sinclair: A sports psychologist who has worked with athletes and teams in the MLB, NFL, NHL and NBA.
- Megan Carter: A sports broadcaster, content creator and sporting event host who has over 20 years of experience in sports.
After the panel from 5 to 6 p.m., fans will be able to participate in a pre-game softball clinic courtesy of the Our Lady of Mercy High School girl’s softball team.
After the Red Wings take on the Columbus Clippers at 6:45 p.m., there will be a fireworks display, and they will be showing the movie “A League of Their Own.”
