Rochester Red Wings to celebrate women in sports Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Red Wings are hosting a special event Friday night that will honor and celebrate women in sports.

At 4 p.m., this event will kick off with a panel discussion with five women who have made “significant contributions” to the world of sports. The panel will include:

Naomi Silver: CEO and COO of the Red Wings.

CEO and COO of the Red Wings. M aybelle Blair: Former player for All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was formed in World War II to keep baseball going while men served in the war.

Former player for All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was formed in World War II to keep baseball going while men served in the war. Dr. Khalilah Ali: An educator and social justice advocate.

An educator and social justice advocate. Dr. Dana Sinclair: A sports psychologist who has worked with athletes and teams in the MLB, NFL, NHL and NBA.

A sports psychologist who has worked with athletes and teams in the MLB, NFL, NHL and NBA. Megan Carter: A sports broadcaster, content creator and sporting event host who has over 20 years of experience in sports.

After the panel from 5 to 6 p.m., fans will be able to participate in a pre-game softball clinic courtesy of the Our Lady of Mercy High School girl’s softball team.

After the Red Wings take on the Columbus Clippers at 6:45 p.m., there will be a fireworks display, and they will be showing the movie “A League of Their Own.”

