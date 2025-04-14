Rochester Regional doctor and his family identified as victims in plane crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A doctor at Rochester Regional Health and his family were killed in a plane crash over the weekend near Albany.

The hospital system has confirmed that Dr. Michael Groff, executive medical director of neurosciences, died in the crash. His wife, identified as Boston surgeon and urogynecologist Dr. Joy Saini, also died in the crash. The other victims were the couple’s daughter, Karenna Groff, her partner James Santoro, their son, Jared Groff, and his partner Alexia Couyutas Duarte.

The NTSB says that, just after noon, the small, private plane crashed into a field a few miles away from the Columbia County Airport. NTSB officials say they have video showing the final moments before the crash.

NTSB officials say the family flew out of an airport in West Harrison, just north of New York City, and were heading to a planned holiday celebration.