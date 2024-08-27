Rochester Regional Health cuts ribbon on new campus in Victor

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

VICTOR, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health cut the ribbon on a new campus in Victor on Monday. The Victor Medical Campus is a nearly 10,000 square foot facility, offering multiple services under one roof.

RRH officials say Victor is a strategic location to reach patients who might otherwise struggle to access convenient health care.

“Patients would otherwise have to travel a longer distance and perhaps to a hospital emergency room, where they would receive care that not only consumes resources, that people that are far sicker would otherwise need, but also does add to the cost of care for them as well as their insurance companies,” said Dr. Gordon Whitbeck, Executive Medical Director of Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at RRH.

The Victor Medical Campus will offer family medicine, orthopedic care, cardiology and X-ray services, and a walk-in orthopedic urgent care.

