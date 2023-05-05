Rochester Regional Health eliminates around 60 positions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health confirmed on Friday that they’ve eliminated around 60 positions. A former employee at RRH told News10NBC they were let go via Zoom.

A statement from RRH said it made the decision to eliminate positions after reviewing expenses. Here is the full statement:

“Rochester Regional Health regularly evaluates and evolves its staff structure to meet changing market demands and improve operational efficiency. In recent months, we implemented several system-wide expense management measures which included a review of all non-labor discretionary spending; consolidating and reducing supply expenses; eliminating waste, inefficiency and other unnecessary expenses; automating and streamlining processes; and a review of all open positions. As part of this ongoing work, the organization made the decision to close a number of open positions, as well as some filled positions. This change will impact less than a half percent of the entire system population, mostly in non-clinical and management positions.”

“While we regret that we need to eliminate several existing positions, all impacted employees will receive a severance package providing paid time off to ease the transition to new employment and will have the opportunity to seek other opportunities inside the health system. For those who elect to leave or are unable to find a new position at Rochester Regional Health, we are grateful for the countless contributions they have made to Rochester Regional Health and the broader Rochester community. In addition to a severance package, departing employees will also receive continued medical and dental benefits through their severance period as well as access to the Employee Assistance Program.”