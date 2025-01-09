Rochester Regional Health temporarily closes hospital beds amid nursing shortage, aims to cut spending

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Regional Health is working to cut its spending by temporarily closing hospital beds due to the latest result of a nursing shortage in the healthcare system.

RGH President Tammy Snyder says recruitment went well in 2024. Now, hospital leaders are looking at what they can do to attract and retain nurses while cutting down on spending. That includes reducing how much the hospital spends on agency nurses.

Snyder says every agency RN gets offered permanent employment or another opportunity at the hospital. Outside of that, RGH is working to attract the next generation of nurses.

“We also are partnering with our local nursing schools. Those nursing students come to RGH as a part of their nursing training,” said Snyder. “We wanna make sure that they have a fantastic experience with us so that they choose RGH as their employer after graduation.”

The hospital also has the College of Health Careers which trains nurses and LPNs each year.

Snyder says they’re looking at the level of patient demand compared to nurses on staff each day to determine bed closures. She says even while the number of beds is lower, nobody’s care is being impacted.

