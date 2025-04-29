Rochester Regional Health to take over former YMCA Carlson Metro Center downtown

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The YMCA has found a new owner for the Carlson MetroCenter on East Main Street in downtown Rochester.

The YMCA announced it is selling the building to Rochester Regional Health. There is no information yet on what the building will become, but the YMCA said it will keep its association office there through the summer.

In early fall, the YMCA plans to move the office to the Five Star Bank building on Chestnut Street.

The Carlson MetroCenter stopped operating as a fitness center in 2021.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI