Rochester Regional Health, Victor schools staff partner for student athletes’ safety

RRH, Victor schools partner for student-athletes' safety

VICTOR, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health is joining the Victor Central School District to help keep student athletes safe.

RRH athletic trainers work in the schools with young athletes on everything from injuries to fitness goals and even disease prevention.

“This is very crucial for, most importantly, the kids — they’re the ones who have the most to benefit from this partnership … Honestly, we do this for the kids,” said Cesar Nava, an athletic trainer with RRH.

The National Athletic Trainers’ Association says every five seconds a child visits an emergency room for a sports-related injury.