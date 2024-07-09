Rochester renames riverfront plaza after Austin Steward, city’s first prominent Black business owner

Riverfront plaza renamed for Austin Steward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The plaza on the Genesee Riverfront is now the “Austin Steward” Plaza.

Steward escaped slavery and came upstate, settling in Rochester in 1817. Despite violent pushback and racism, he opened a successful grocery business. That made him the first prominent Black business owner in Rochester.

The plaza was previously named after a former slave owner.

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado was in town Tuesday and says this new identity better represents the city’s history and diversity.

“Despite the hate he faced daily, (his) is exactly the type of legacy we need to uplift and celebrate in our state, and then our country. He took the tools and resources he had and invested them back into his community. He taught others, provided opportunities, and inspired so many,” Delgado said.

This is part of the ROC the Riverway project and cost around $12 million. It now provides more green space and waterfront access to the public.

