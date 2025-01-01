Rochester rings in the new year with festive parties; Police increase presence

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the clock ticks down to the new year, revelers across the region are gearing up to celebrate at bars and parties.

At the Century Club of Rochester, located across from the Strathallan Hotel, festivities are in full swing. It’s a real hoot and a holler. People are excited to ring in the new year on the right foot.

Across the street, attendees are enjoying a final meal of the year at Char, before joining the party. Music, drinks, and a lively crowd set the scene.

Elizabeth Foot shares her hopes for a “New career shift,” while Nick Bradman looks forward to “Economic stability and growth.”

Mark Potter, a server, notes, “Everyone’s out for the same reason. They just want to have a good time.”

However, safety remains a priority. Local police have increased staffing to ensure a visible presence downtown.

“We want everyone to be safe and plan ahead,” police advise, encouraging the use of ride-sharing or designated drivers.

