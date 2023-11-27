Rochester Salvation Army looking for more volunteers to ring bells

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army has kicked off its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign, but needs your help to fill volunteer gaps.

Shoppers can find nearly 50 kettles outsider retailers across Monroe County. The Salvation Army says this is quite the undertaking, requiring almost 6,000 volunteer hours.

Monday, the organization says there is an urgent need for volunteers, and that only 40% of the positions have been filled. They say they’re looking for at least 300 more volunteers to ring bells during two-hour shifts over the next four weeks.

“As the need for Salvation Army assistance continues to increase due to economic hardships, so has the need for bell ringing volunteers,” said Major Rick Starkey of The Salvation Army. “Just one shift makes a significant difference in each day’s donation total.”

If you’d like to volunteer, locations, dates, and time slots can be found at this link. Volunteers can be of any age and ring individually or in a group.