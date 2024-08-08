Rochester school board approves search firm to recruit superintendent candidates

RCSD board picks search firm to look for superintendent candidates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District Board of Education has approved a search firm to recruit candidates for the superintendent position, according to board President Cynthia Elliott.

Elliott says the next step will be finalizing the contract with the search firm. Once that is complete, the board will begin to put together a list of criteria it’s looking for in its next superintendent. The goal is to identify a candidate in the next six to nine months.

“Hopefully this time we can land a person who is committed to being with us for at least three years, four years, five years,” Elliott said. “That’s what we are looking for. Because we do need stability in our district.”

Elliott says interim Superintendent Demario Strickland will be considered for the position if he is interested. In the meantime, he will remain in the interim role until a final decision is made.

