Rochester school board president holds community conversation, seeks suggestions to support students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Community members had the chance to speak with Rochester City School District’s Board of Education President Camille Simmons. The community conversation took place at on Saturday afternoon at First Genesis Baptist Church on Hudson Avenue.

Simmons said she wants to take a positive stance against failure in the school district. She organized a series of “necessary conversations” to address these issues.

Simmons believes the community can turn this “syndrome” around and help students get the support and education they need to be successful. She asked attendees for suggestions and comments.

