Rochester school board votes to move forward on reconfiguration plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District Board of Education voted Thursday night to proceed with a reconfiguration plan, which will involve closing some schools and buildings.

Superintendent Carmine Peluso says the move will align with new grade structure approved by the Board of Education last year, with all schools organized as pre-K to 6th grade, 7-8th grade, and 9-12th grade. The plan also includes closing 11 schools, along with five buildings.

In December, the district will begin the special lottery for impacted students in the schools that are closing.

The following schools are to close:

Elementary schools

Clara Barton School No. 2

Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10

Adlai E. Stevenson School No. 29

Andrew J. Townson School No. 39

RISE Community School No. 106

Wilson Foundation Academy

Middle schools

Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence

Franklin Lower School

Monroe Lower School

High schools

Franklin Upper School

Northeast College Preparatory High School

Peluso announced some modifications to the plan as previously presented: All current K-5 students in School No. 2 are invited to become part of School No. 25; and current School No. 29 and RISE students in specialized ASD classrooms will remain together, with the classes moved as a whole.

