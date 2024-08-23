Rochester school district approves contact with non-teaching employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District has approved a new contract with employees in the BENTE (Board of Education Non-Teaching Employees) union.

BENTE represents non-teaching employees, including food service, custodial and bus drivers.

The deal includes pay hikes of 11 percent over three years. It also includes enhanced pay differentials for positions that carry specialized skills or training.

The district says the deal helps with recruitment, growth and retention of BENTE employees.