Rochester school recognized for immigrant education efforts

The Children's School of Rochester recognized for immigrant education efforts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A local school is getting recognition for its immigrant education program.

The City University of New York selected The Children’s School of Rochester No. 15 to showcase its approach to prioritizing immigrant families.

The school, on Hillside Avenue, is just one of three schools in the state to be recognized, and the only one outside of New York City.

The school is diverse with students and families from Burundi, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

The school also incorporates parents into an education program so they can learn along with their child.