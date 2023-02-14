Rochester school superintendent unveils budget draft preview

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The new head of the Rochester City School District is putting together his spending plan for next year.

Dr. Carmine Peluso says the district will be without supplemental COVID stimulus funds, which were a one-time infusion of aid.

This year, the district’s budget was $984 million. Next year’s will likely top $1 billion.

Dr. Peluso unveiled some preliminary budget figures Tuesday night. He is anticipating a revenue increase of $35.3 million.

The district is also expecting $35 million more next year in foundation aid. The City of Rochester would contribute $119 million, which it is contractually obligated to do.

RCSD is expecting to spend $7 million on benefits and $22 million more on instruction.

The total budget amount is unknown until additional aid is finalized by the state.

The proposed budget will be submitted to the state-appointed academic and fiscal monitor on March 1. The full budget book – which includes a line-by-line look at the proposal – will be made available March 23.

In April, a budget hearing will be held. The board then votes on whether to adopt it on May 9 and in June, Rochester City Council approves it.