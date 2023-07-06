Rochester selected to host third annual #DouglassWeek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester will host the third annual #DouglassWeek, a weeklong celebration of abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

#DouglassWeek, to run July 10-16, is a creative series of more than 40 in-person and virtual talks, performances, and events that celebrates the life and achievements of Frederick Douglass, the Douglass family, and other historical and present-day changemakers. The first #DouglassWeek celebration took place in Ireland in 2021, and the second was last year in Washington, D.C.

Douglass called Rochester his home for 25 years, publishing The North Star newspaper here. He was buried in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

News of #DouglassWeek was announced Wednesday, July 5, the 171st anniversary of Douglass’s famous speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” — an indictment of slavery in America delivered on July 5, 1852, at Rochester’s Corinthian Hall.

Rochester in-person activities will include talks on the Underground Railroad, a 5K walk/run, a family-friendly community event, a commemoration at the Frederick Douglass gravesite, a photography walk that celebrates visual storytelling, and the “Harmonies of Freedom” stage performance celebrating the Douglass legacy Saturday, July 15, at the Hochstein Performance Hall, featuring dancers and Broadway performers.