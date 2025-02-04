Rochester shares connection with at least three Grammy winners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester won big at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, with at least three winners sharing a connection with the Flower City.

While the spotlight was mainly on Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar on Sunday night, Rochester native and Ithaca College grad Elaine Martone took home her sixth Grammy award. She won Producer of the Year in the classical music category.

Martone’s website says she is an 11-time Grammy nominee for classical and jazz music. She moved from Rochester to Long Island in her childhood and eventually moved to Cleveland to study oboe, aspiring to play with an orchestra.

In addition, Sara Gazarek, an associate professor of jazz voice at the Eastman School of Music, took home her second Grammy. She’s a member of the vocal quartet “säje”, which won in the best arrangement for instruments and vocals category.

An Eastman grad was also among the group “Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion”, which won a Grammy for best chamber music or small ensemble performance. Percussionist Jason Treuting, Eastman class of 1999, earned his first Grammy award.