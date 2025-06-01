Rochester soap box derby winners earn chance to compete at world championship, receive RIT scholarships

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local young racers gathered today for the Greater Rochester Soap Box Derby Championship on Saturday.

Two winners from the event will have the opportunity to represent Rochester at the Soap Box Derby World Championship. In addition, each winner received a $5,000 scholarship from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Organizers said the derby helps boost kids’ self-esteem.

“A little boy from the Boys and Girls Club came down the hill yesterday, and I was at the bottom. And he comes, after he stops and we catch him right, he puts his arms up in the air out of the car, and he says I can’t believe I just did that. And it’s like, whoa, that’s why I do this,” local derby director Mark Scuderi said.

Since 1934, Rochester has produced a total of 18 world champions. They are aiming for 19 and 20 this year.

