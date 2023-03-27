‘Rochester Special Hockey’ provides those with disabilities more than just hockey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “Rochester Special Hockey” took to the ice on Sunday for their 16th annual hockey tournament.

“Rochester Special Hockey” is a part of “The American Special Hockey Association,” who lives up to their motto “Hockey is for everyone,” by providing people with disabilities the opportunity to have fun on the ice.

“I think they get much more than just hockey. Like I said earlier, the socialization piece, making friends, learning how to have appropriate behaviors. A lot of our folks have developmental, physical and intellectual disabilities. So, it’s about way more than hockey. It’s about having fun,” said Jeff Chopan, Rochester Special Hockey head coach.

The Rochester Ice Cats compete regularly against other teams, from across the US and Canada.