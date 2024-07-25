Rochester students explore their identities through ‘ROC Explorers’ summer program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A different kind of summer learning is happening at School 54 in the Rochester City School District.

For the second summer in a row, kids are participating in “ROC Explorers.” The goal of the program is for students to learn about themselves, who they are, and where they come from. Teachers say it’s a big hit with the little scholars.

“My students get to see themselves in this curriculum,” says teacher Christie Beckley. “And not only am I passionate about it, so are they. They’re engaged, they’re excited.”

The curriculum includes teaching about African-American culture, Kwanzaa, and historic figures — like Harriet Tubman.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.