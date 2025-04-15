Rochester students learn about careers in banking and finance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – JP Morgan Chase and the Education Success Foundation hosted a dozen standout high school students from around Rochester for a career growth event.

The event featured a Q&A session about careers in banking and finance with the bank’s top executives, plus an exclusive tour of JP Morgan Chase’s newly renovated office.

These students recently went through a rigorous weeklong employment readiness program to earn certification as work-ready young professionals. The program is preparing a new generation of young professionals.

The bank also announced the Education Success Foundation as the beneficiary for its Corporate Challenge race. That race brings together thousands of local professionals for a friendly competition to raise money for hundreds of children the foundation serves every year. The race is set for Thursday, May 22 at Innovative Field.

