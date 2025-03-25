Rochester students learn science of flight inside real hot air balloon at school

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – More than 3,500 Rochester City School students had the opportunity to step inside a real hot air balloon inflated inside their school gym. This district-wide event aimed to bring the wonder and science of flight to young learners.

The event was part of the Rochester Education Foundation’s SMILE program, which focuses on providing hands-on learning experiences in STEM education.

“There’s so much science that we can get into, I can only scratch the surface,” the pilot in charge of the hot air balloon said. “But if I can help inspire the students, ask questions, and engage in any of their learning, especially the science aspect, is great. I’ve done my job,” said Lee Teitsworth.

Students from pre-K through sixth grade learned about the mechanics of the hot air balloon, the science of flight, weather patterns, and the history of ballooning.

