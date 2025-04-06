Rochester students use musical talents to help feed families as federal food pantry funding slashed

GREECE, N.Y. – Food pantries nationwide, including those in the local area, have been struggling due to cuts in federal funding. In response, young musicians in Rochester took action to help.

Students from Golec Music Studio performed at Our Mother of Sorrows Church in Greece. They played a variety of music, including classical, popular, spiritual, and musical theater selections.

The concert served as a fundraiser for the food pantries at Our Mother of Sorrows and Holy Cross churches. Both food donations and money were collected during the event.

The food pantries provide necessities for hundreds of families each week.

