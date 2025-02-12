Rochester students work to create self-steering LEGO robot ahead of championship

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester student robotics team is making waves with an after-school project. The Douglass R-Center’s “Rhythm Robotics” team recently clinched first place in a district-wide championship.

Now, they’re gearing up for the regional championship in Buffalo, training twice a week. Their task is to code a LEGO robot capable of self-steering underwater and completing challenges on its own. Team member Layla Krueger shared, “When the competitions go down it’s really stressful and there’s a lot of pressure put on you, especially because you don’t know who’s going to win.”

Teammate Miles Warren added, “I love that I’m able to work with other people to create something that’s really cool and that we’re able to present our project and see how it could impact the world around us.”

The championship is scheduled for next week and the team hopes their efforts will aid marine biologists in tracking animals in the future.

