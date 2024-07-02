Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo get $40 million in funding for semiconductors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo – which all make up the same tech hub – have received $40 million in federal funding to support semiconductor innovation and manufacturing.

The goal of the funding is to boost American-made semiconductor manufacturing by investing in Upstate New York, since semiconductors are often made overseas. The funding will go toward workforce training, supply chain, and commercialization — and Monroe Community College will lead the workforce training aspect.

MCC will work to expand internship and apprenticeship opportunities in addition to creating a program to pair industry partners with semiconductor supply chain firms. MCC will also help to create employer-led training initiatives at regional training and education institutions.

The Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo region became one of only 12 tech hubs in the country in October 2023 after a nationwide competition. That makes the region eligible for potentially billions in federal funding for manufacturing semiconductors and more.