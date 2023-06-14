Rochester teacher on leave amid investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A substitute teacher is accused of inappropriately interacting with a child and has been put on leave.

The educator was working in a first-grade classroom at School No. 50 on Seneca Avenue Tuesday when they became “verbally inappropriate and physical with a student,” according to a spokeswoman for the Rochester City School District.

Another teacher witnessed it, removed the student from the situation, and reported the teacher, according to the district.

“The school immediately contacted the family of the student, informed them of what happened, and the teacher was placed on leave,” according to the district.

News10NBC has reached out to the Rochester Teachers Association for comment.