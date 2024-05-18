‘I feel disposable’: Teachers laid off amid RCSD reconfiguration

Nearly 30 RCSD elementary school teachers being laid off

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — “To do all this work to just be told ‘oh, hey you don’t have a job as of right now’ is very unsettling,” said a Rochester City School District teacher.

Nearly 30 elementary teachers in the Rochester City School District are losing their jobs after the district closed and consolidated 11 schools as part of a reconfiguration.

One teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, told News10NBC she will work through the last day of school. Her benefits run out at the end of August, and she has the option to collect unemployment.

“If you continue to put this fear in teachers, no wonder we have a teacher shortage,” the teacher said.

Her principal told her there is a possibility she could get called back, but she’s not waiting around. The teacher said she was aware of school closures but thought it would mean a transfer. She said the district was never up-front about the possibility of a layoff. The teacher had just recently transferred to RCSD and spoke of a strong devotion and commitment to her students.

The teacher News10NBC spoke with has more than ten years of experience. She said this move makes her feel as though she’s disposable.

A district spokesperson said teachers can work with the Human Capital and Employee Benefits team to find a new position. They still have benefits and access to employee assistance as well.

Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association, said, “I fully expect that these teachers will be recalled before the summer is over. Now, I know it’s traumatic to get a layoff notice, but I want to reassure teachers who receive that notice that we are doing everything we can to restore them.” He said that includes offering to pay for any certification a teacher needs to stay in the district.

The district and the union say with upcoming retirements and resignations, some of the laid-off teachers could be called back. But the teacher News10NBC spoke with said she’s not sure if she would work there again.

The district is still advertising for job openings, but those are for middle and high school positions in subjects like foreign language or math. The layoffs only apply to elementary teachers.

