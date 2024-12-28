Rochester teen facing charges after leading Greece police on stolen car chase

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police arrested a Rochester teenager following a stolen car chase that ended on railroad tracks.

This happened on Friday at 3:30 p.m. The suspect, Yariel Medina-Ortiz, is now facing multiple charges.

Police reported that a car was stolen from Penfield earlier in the day and was spotted on West Ridge Road. Officers tracked the car to the Mall at Greece Ridge and attempted to stop Medina-Ortiz, but he drove away.

The chase ended when the car was found on the railroad tracks near Delta Sonic on West Ridge Road. According to police, Medina-Ortiz attempted to run away but was quickly apprehended.

He is currently in custody, and awaiting arraignment.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.