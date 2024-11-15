Rochester teen, ranked third in world for Mario Kart, will compete in major tournament

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local competitive gamer is preparing for an international competition. Victor Quintana, 16, is the third-ranked Mario Kart player in the world.

News10NBC photojournalist Rajae Barnes-Wright was at the Rochester Central Library on Thursday, where the community celebrated Victor’s achievements ahead of the Mario Kart world tournament.

Jeff Bostic, the library’s digital media associate, started the e-gaming program in 2022 as an anti-violence initiative. He wanted to give high school and middle school students a safe place, a chance to pursue their interests in video games, and a sense of community. Playoffs begin in a week for Victor. He says he appreciates all the support.

“I can’t get too excited because my mind is like, just focus on next week to get it again,” he said.

